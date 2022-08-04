PM Lapid spoke with Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and thanked him for his commitment to the State of Israel and for Australia's commitment to the fight against antisemitism and BDS on Thursday.

The two leaders agreed to continue deepening bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Lapid invited Prime Minister Albanese to visit Israel.

