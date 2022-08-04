Israel's State Attorney's Office said on Thursday it will not object to lifting the embargo set by Israel Police on the Gilboa Prison pimping affair.

The decision was made in accordance Israel Police's stance which states that lifting the gag order will not negatively affect the ongoing investigations, the office said.

The decision of whether to lift or uphold the gag order rests in the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court.