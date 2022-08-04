The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Four people killed in Nebraska in two fires; police suspect foul play

The incidents are being investigated as crime scenes, the Nebraska State Patrol said at a news conference.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 22:45

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 00:07
Crime scene tape. (photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)
Crime scene tape.
(photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

Four people were killed at two separate residences in the small farming town of Laurel, Nebraska, on Thursday in what police are investigating as crimes, authorities said.

Local police and fire departments responded to the first residence after a witness called to report what was described as an explosion followed by fire and found one victim. A short time later, a second fire was reported at a home several blocks away, where three more victims were found.

Laurel is a small farming community located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Sioux City, Iowa.

South Street Temple in Lincoln, Nebraska was the subject of an act of vandalism on February 21, 2020 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)South Street Temple in Lincoln, Nebraska was the subject of an act of vandalism on February 21, 2020 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

This is a developing story. 



