East Jerusalem resident charged with multiple counts of vehicle theft

A total of 11 indictments have been filed against an east Jerusalem resident charged with multiple counts of car theft, Israel Police reported on Friday morning.

In cooperation with the Rosh Ha'ayin Police Station and the Central District Police Unit, the Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) launched an investigation around two weeks ago into a spate of vehicle thefts.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, police detectives arrested a 20-year-old resident of east Jerusalem who was revealed to be the main operative behind the thefts. The accused would pick up the members of his team - all residents of the Palestinian Authority and drive them to the location of the targeted vehicle.

The accused was arrested on July 26 and his detention was increased as needed until the end of the investigation.