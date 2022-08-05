UN envoy Tor Wennesland visits home of arrested PIJ leader in Jenin

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has reportedly visited the home of arrested Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bassem Saadi in Jenin and met with his family members, Hebrew media reported on Friday afternoon.

Wennesland reportedly noted that Saadi seems to be in good health and a diplomatic source has stated that the visit took place as part of the efforts to prevent an escalation between Israel and the PIJ.

