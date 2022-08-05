The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UN envoy Tor Wennesland visits home of arrested PIJ leader in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 13:17

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has reportedly visited the home of arrested Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bassem Saadi in Jenin and met with his family members, Hebrew media reported on Friday afternoon.

Wennesland reportedly noted that Saadi seems to be in good health and a diplomatic source has stated that the visit took place as part of the efforts to prevent an escalation between Israel and the PIJ.

Russia kicks out 14 Bulgarian diplomats
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 01:06 PM
White House summons Chinese ambassador for rebuke on Taiwan response
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 12:53 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold situational assessment in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 12:01 PM
Bnei Brak teen arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man in a cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 10:14 AM
East Jerusalem resident charged with multiple counts of vehicle theft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 08:13 AM
Taiwan dispatches planes, ships to react to Chinese military incursions
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 07:18 AM
Israel, Morocco collaborate to track Israeli criminals in Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 09:46 PM
Three ships plan to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 09:14 PM
IDF confirm soldier drowned during military-organized vacation this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 09:03 PM
US to declare monkeypox public health emergency - Washington Post
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:46 PM
US delays Minuteman III missile test amid tensions over Taiwan - WSJ
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:28 PM
No objections to lifting pimping affair gag order, prosecutors say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:18 PM
At least two more silos at Beirut port collapse
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 05:16 PM
Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 02:02 PM
Ukrainian shelling kills 5 in Donetsk - Russian-backed separatists say
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 01:04 PM
