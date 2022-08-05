The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Home Front Command website crashes amid overload

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 22:20

The Home Front Command website, which provides residents throughout all of Israel with instructions amid security tensions and the like, crashed on Friday evening amid server overload.

Too many people attempted to enter the website at once, causing the site to crash and show an error message.

Home Front Command notified that the unit is aware of the error and working to bring the site back up.

Gantz updates US secretary of defense on Gaza escalations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 11:34 PM
Residents of Silwan clash with security forces amid Gaza operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 10:16 PM
Taiwan scrambles jets as 49 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 04:44 PM
IDF attacks targets in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 04:21 PM
UN envoy Tor Wennesland visits home of arrested PIJ leader in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 01:17 PM
Russia kicks out 14 Bulgarian diplomats
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 01:06 PM
White House summons Chinese ambassador for rebuke on Taiwan response
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 12:53 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold situational assessment in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 12:01 PM
Bnei Brak teen arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man in a cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 10:14 AM
East Jerusalem resident charged with multiple counts of vehicle theft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2022 08:13 AM
Taiwan dispatches planes, ships to react to Chinese military incursions
By REUTERS
08/05/2022 07:18 AM
Israel, Morocco collaborate to track Israeli criminals in Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 09:46 PM
Three ships plan to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 09:14 PM
IDF confirm soldier drowned during military-organized vacation this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 09:03 PM
US to declare monkeypox public health emergency - Washington Post
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:46 PM
