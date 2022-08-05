Home Front Command website crashes amid overload

The Home Front Command website, which provides residents throughout all of Israel with instructions amid security tensions and the like, crashed on Friday evening amid server overload.

Too many people attempted to enter the website at once, causing the site to crash and show an error message.

Home Front Command notified that the unit is aware of the error and working to bring the site back up.