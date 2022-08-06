IDF arrests Islamic Jihad operative in Jenin

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police detained the Islamic Jihad top operative Najah Habaibeh in Jenin on Friday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

As well as Habaibeh, security forces also arrested 20 suspects, 19 of which are Islamic Jihad-affiliated.

