Blast in Afghan capital Kabul, many feared injured

A bomb blast hit Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, adding that many people were feared injured.

The blast occurred in the western part of the city, home to the minority Shi'ite community.

On Friday at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by the Islamic State militant group.