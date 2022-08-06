Lapid, Netanyahu to meet for Operation Breaking Dawn security brief

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly accepted Prime Minister Yair Lapid's invitation on Saturday to a security brief in light of Operation Breaking Dawn.

Netanyahu has, until now, refused all invitations to receive security briefings from Lapid and his predecessor, Naftali Bennett, since the outgoing government was formed last year.

The meeting will be held on Sunday, N12 reported, with the government's military secretary Avi Gil also scheduled to attend.