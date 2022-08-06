West Bank settlement receives all clear after suspected infiltration

Israeli security forces were alerted to a suspected terrorist infiltration in the West Bank settlement of Elazar, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

As per reports, the IDF's Homefront Command ordered residents in the area to stay indoors and wait for further instructions. Minutes later, the residents were told there is no danger posed to their lives, according to reports.

