The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Chubais discharged from Italian hospital after treatment -report

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 12:29

Anatoly Chubais, the former privatization tsar of post-Soviet Russia who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been discharged from a hospital in Italy after treatment, an Italian daily reported.

Two sources close to Chubais, 67, told Reuters on Aug. 1 that he was in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder. 

According to the sources, Chubais believed he was suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system. Some media and opposition activists had speculated he could have been poisoned.

Results of toxicological tests were not yet available but Chubais responded to treatment "so doctors are certain" they were dealing with Guillain-Barre, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on its website.

"He feels better," La Repubblica said, adding Chubais was discharged in the late morning of Saturday from Mater Olbia hospital on the island of Sardinia.

It said Chubais walked out of the hospital without assistance and left for Frankfurt in Germany to spend time in a rehab clinic, according to the report.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Chubais, who once served as former Russian president Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, was President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organizations before his resignation.

Reuters reported on March 23, almost a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, that Chubais had quit his post and left the country.

The most powerful of a group of Russian economists who sought to cement the transition to capitalism after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, Chubais sold off some of Russia's biggest industrial assets in the 1990s.

22 year old man arrested on suspicion of raping younger sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2022 11:09 AM
1st Ukraine ship under grain deal won't dock in Lebanon on time -embassy
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 09:27 AM
Taiwan Premier: China used military actions to disrupt peace
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 06:36 AM
Stone throwing in Ariel: Man lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2022 02:09 AM
IDF arrests senior member of the Islamic Jihad near Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2022 01:34 AM
US President Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19
By REUTERS
08/06/2022 07:40 PM
Western governments are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia
By REUTERS
08/06/2022 07:09 PM
Police Chief, Bar Lev discuss Operation Breaking Dawn, Tisha Be'av
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 06:01 PM
Operation Breaking Dawn: Liberman pushes for immediate aid for South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 04:30 PM
West Bank settlement receives all clear after suspected infiltration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 03:30 PM
Lapid, Netanyahu to meet for Operation Breaking Dawn security brief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 03:19 PM
Blast in Afghan capital Kabul, many feared injured
By REUTERS
08/06/2022 02:50 PM
Islamic Jihad leader meets with IRGC leader in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 01:51 PM
One dead, two injured in Khan Yunis - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 08:58 AM
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad operative in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2022 06:42 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by