Naama Lazimi earns second spot on Labor list

MK Naama Lazimi earned the second spot on the list of the Labor party on Tuesday in the party's primaries ahead of the elections for the 25th Knesset.

Lazimi was followed by Gilad Kariv, Efrat Rayten, Ram Shefa, Emilie Moatti, Yaya Fink, Ibtisam Mara'ana, Omer Bar Lev and Mehereta Baruch-Ron in the top 10 spots.

