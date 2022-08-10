The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia establishes new ground forces formation to support Ukraine operation - UK

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 08:59

Russia has "almost certainly" established a major new ground forces formation to support its operations in Ukraine, Britain said on Tuesday.

This unit, called the 3rd Army Corps, is based out of the city of Mulino, east of Russia's capital Moscow, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The update also added that Russian commanders continued to face "competing operational priorities" of reinforcing its offensive in the eastern Donbas region, as well as strengthening its defense against Ukrainian counterattacks in south.

Moscow refers to the Ukraine invasion as a "special military operation."

Voting has begun in the Likud primaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2022 09:11 AM
Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 08:04 AM
Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 10:26 PM
Twitter crashes, thousands of users report inability to enter site
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 09:25 PM
40-year-old woman arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2022 09:15 PM
Naama Lazimi earns second spot on Labor list
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2022 08:26 PM
Roadside bomb kills 15 soldiers in northern Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 08:23 PM
US embassy officials attended the hearing of detained American in UAE
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 06:08 PM
Suicide attack kills four Pakistani soldiers
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:39 PM
Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:27 PM
More than 10.5 million people crossed border from Ukraine since Feb. 24
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:25 PM
EU regulator begins review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant-adapted shot
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:24 PM
Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 01:23 PM
Kremlin says Zelensky call for ban on all Russians is irrational
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 12:28 PM
Belarus to stage air force drills this month
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 12:23 PM
