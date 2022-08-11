The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 10:23

The average price of US retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gazprom will ship 41.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 10:04 AM
Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 07:10 AM
UK police arrest man on terrorism charges at Luton airport
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 02:04 AM
Forty-two Malian soldiers killed in suspected Islamist attack
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 12:26 AM
N.Korea's Kim declares victory in battle against COVID-19
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 12:23 AM
Pelosi says US House will pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 11:48 PM
FedEx plane lands safely in Israel after declaring emergency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2022 08:21 PM
Estonia protests to Russia about 'unacceptable' violation of its airspac
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 08:01 PM
Second grain ship since invasion docks at Ukrainian port for loading
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 07:09 PM
Russian surveillance spotted aircraft spotted in Alaska's ADIZ - NORAD
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2022 03:13 PM
Taiwan says 17 Chinese fighters crossed Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 01:50 PM
Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 01:07 PM
Russia establishes ground forces formation to support Ukraine operation
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 08:59 AM
Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
By REUTERS
08/10/2022 08:04 AM
Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says
By REUTERS
08/09/2022 10:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by