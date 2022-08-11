Israel-Korea line to reopen in January 2023

A direct flight path between Tel Aviv and Seoul will reopen in January 2023, the Tourism Ministery announced on Thursday.

Korean Air stopped its flights to Tel Aviv in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will return with a frequency of three flights per week.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In 2019, before the pandemic shut the skies, some 60,000 Korean tourists arrived in Israel, the ministry noted, adding that it hopes this reopening with bringing those numbers back.

"We are continuing to market the State of Israel with the renewal of flight lines - increasing tourism, lowering the prices, and connecting Israel to the world," said Tourism Minister Razvozov (Yesh Atid), who met with Korean Ambassador to Israel Kim Il-soo.