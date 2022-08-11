The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli woman accused of spying for Iran attempts suicide

The woman was one of five Israelis arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 20:44

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 21:16
MDA ambulance (illustrative) (photo credit: Yanir Yagana)
MDA ambulance (illustrative)
(photo credit: Yanir Yagana)

An Israeli woman who was accused of spying for Iran attempted to end her life, KAN news reported on Thursday. The woman is in critical condition.

The investigation was carried out by the Shin Bet and Israel Police after it was suspected that a number of citizens were in contact with an Iranian intelligence agent known as Rambud Namdar, who recruited the Israelis to carry out missions within the country.

The suspects, four women and one man from the center of the country, met Namdar, who said on Facebook that he was a Jew living in Iran. According to the agency, Rambud requested from all suspects that instead of being in contact on Facebook, they would talk on WhatsApp, where he also video chatted.

"I told them everything. I didn't hide anything. Suddenly they put me in a 'gur' - a dungeon in Persian. A dark, gray room, 1.5 meters by 1.5 meters, a mattress on the floor."

Ifsana Mazlomian

Iranian spy ring

In May, one of the suspects in the case, a woman named Ifsana Mazlomian, told N12's Uvda program that she had thought that she was speaking to a Jewish Iranian in need of help when speaking with Namdar. Mazlomian explained how she was arrested by the Shin Bet, blindfolded and brought for interrogations.

"I told them everything. I didn't hide anything. Suddenly they put me in a 'gur' - a dungeon in Persian. A dark, gray room, 1.5 meters by 1.5 meters, a mattress on the floor," she said.

Iranian agent ''Rambud Namdar.'' (Composite image) (credit: Shin Bet/Lisi Niesner/Reuters) Iranian agent ''Rambud Namdar.'' (Composite image) (credit: Shin Bet/Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

"Everything was closed. There were no windows. I cried, I said: 'What am I going to be here? What am I going to do here? They explained to me: 'This is what it is. This is where you are going to be.' There was a faucet that would occasionally open by itself, suddenly in the middle of the night or in the middle of the day. I said to myself, maybe I'm crazy? Maybe I'm imagining it? Then I realized it was to make me crazy."

The Shin Bet rejected Mazlomian's version of events, saying that "The claims made in relation to Ifsana Mazlomian's investigation are unfounded, and are intended to divert attention from the actions the accused performed in front of an Iranian intelligence agent, while she was suspicious of his identity and motives."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Shin Bet suicide Spy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by