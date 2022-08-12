Two dangerous substances were leaked from refrigerators into a room at Ben-Gurion Airport, Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday morning, adding that the stopper has been closed off and there is no more leakage.

Fire and Rescue Service members are currently neutralizing the substances, FRS added, and there is no danger posed to the surrounding area. It is not interrupting scheduled activity at the airport.

This is a developing story.