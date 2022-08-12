The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK government officially declares drought in parts of England

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 14:25

The British government said on Friday parts of southern, central and eastern England had officially moved into drought status after a prolonged period of hot and dry weather.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe," Water Minister Steve Double said in a statement. "We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

Taiwan says 10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 03:00 PM
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 10:56 AM
Compensation plan for businesses affected by Gaza op published
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 09:51 AM
Dangerous substance leaked in Ben-Gurion Airport, not dangerous
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 09:24 AM
Britain says Crimea blasts degrade Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:03 AM
Britain says Crimea blasts degrade Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:03 AM
FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:11 AM
Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short - experts
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:07 AM
US President Joe Biden readying plans to launch re-election bid
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:00 AM
Fox names Chris Wallace replacement
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 02:57 AM
Ex-cop sentenced to more than 7 years for role in storming US Capitol
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 12:52 AM
US Attorney General Garland confirms FBI investigating Trump
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 11:21 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on school in Kabul
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 06:46 PM
Ukraine expects $3 billion US financial aid in August
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:25 PM
Iraq supplying Lebanon with fuel for electricy another year
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 05:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by