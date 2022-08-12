The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at event in New York

Salman Rushdie is Indian and had a kill order issued against him in Iran because of his writing.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 18:21

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2022 19:14
FILE PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie arrives for the PEN New England's Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US September 19, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: Author Salman Rushdie arrives for the PEN New England's Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US September 19, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)

Author Salman Rushdie, who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, a witness told Reuters.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, the witness said, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

"We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time," a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.

Kill order against Rushdie

Salman Rushdie (credit: REUTERS)

Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has faced death threats for his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations upon its 1988 publication.

A year later, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.

Iran later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.

Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution to take part in a discussion about the United States serving as asylum for writers and artists in exile and "as a home for freedom of creative expression," according to the institution’s website.

The Wylie Agency, which represents Rushdie, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Tags Iran new york Salman Rushdie Attack
