A 14-year-old hit by a vehicle was pronounced dead in Peta Tivka

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 00:21

Updated: AUGUST 13, 2022 01:14

A 14-year-old girl was found in critical condition on the corner of Yaakov Hazan street in Petah Tikva and was pronounced dead at the Beilinson Hospital.

She was visiting her friend in Petah Tikva when she was hit by a vehicle.

MDA immediately gave her medical treatment. They were resuscitating her as they were evacuating her to Beilinson Hospital in the city, where her death was pronounced.

