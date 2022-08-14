The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At least 40 killed, 45 injured in church fire in Egypt

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding that most of those killed were children.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 13:31

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 15:08
A view of the damage at the Abu Sifin church where a deadly fire broke out in Giza, Egypt, August 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
A view of the damage at the Abu Sifin church where a deadly fire broke out in Giza, Egypt, August 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

At least 40 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

An electrical fire broke out during Mass as 5,000 people gathered at the Coptic Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighborhood, the sources said.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding that most of those killed were children.

"People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and started falling on top of each other," said Yasir Munir, a worshipper at the church.

"Then we heard a bang and sparks and fire coming out of the window," he said, saying he and his daughter were on the ground floor and able to escape.

Giza, Egypt's second-largest city, lies just across the Nile from Cairo.

People and policemen stand near the scene where a deadly fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, Egypt, August 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)People and policemen stand near the scene where a deadly fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, Egypt, August 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a tweet.

Maher Murad said he left his sister at the church after prayers.

"As soon as I got away from the church by only 10 meters, I heard the sound of screaming and saw thick smoke," he said.

"As soon as I got away from the church by only 10 meters, I heard the sound of screaming and saw thick smoke"

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi 

"After the firefighter doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body. The bodies are all charred, and many of them are children, who were in a nursery room in the church."



