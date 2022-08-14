The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands -EMSC

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 17:07

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of Kermadec Islands early on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles), EMSC said.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.

School trips to Poland frozen amid dispute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2022 03:44 PM
5.6 magnitude earthquakes hit China
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 12:18 PM
US Vice President Kamala Harris to attend former Japanese PM funeral
By REUTERS
08/14/2022 08:06 AM
Gunmen open fire at entrance to Rachel's Tomb
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/14/2022 12:18 AM
Israel Elections: Hadash re-elects Odeh as head, Touma-Sliman and Cassif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2022 04:39 PM
Hezbollah official: Group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 03:50 PM
Russia claims full control of Pisky village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 01:15 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippine islands region
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 10:24 AM
American attorney released from detention in UAE - lawyer
By REUTERS
08/13/2022 05:29 AM
A 14-year-old hit by a vehicle was pronounced dead in Peta Tivka
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2022 12:21 AM
Three men injured in a car accident near Efrat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2022 12:15 AM
Molotov cocktails were thrown at houses in Sha'arei Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 11:40 PM
Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro -report
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 11:06 PM
Former detective to plead guilty to Breonna Taylor killing charges
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:45 PM
China's Xi Jinping plans to meet Biden in first foreign trip in 3 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 06:41 PM
