Beit Shemesh Talmud Torah principal arrested on suspicion of abuse

Israel Police arrested a Talmud Torah (religious boys' elementary school) principal from Beit Shemesh on Monday on suspicion of physical abuse and violence against his students, according to an Israel Police spokesperson report.

The arrest came after the Beit Shemesh police station received complaints from parents of children aged 8-10 who claimed that their kids had been abused by the suspect and opened an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.