Iran says it arrested 'terrorist' who operated in multiple countries

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry claimed that it had arrested "one of the oldest and most dangerous" international terrorists on Wednesday evening.

The ministry stated that it had records of terrorist activy by the suspect in four countries in the region and that he was present in Syria during the civil war and became a member of "Tafkiri-terrorist groups" in Aleppo, Hama and Idlib. "Takfiri" is a word often used to refer to armed extremist groups, but originally referred to Muslim apostates or infidels.

The suspect later moved out of Syria to "two neighboring countries" of Iran and joined another group, according to the ministry, which accused him of "destructive actions against the proud nation of Iran and the territorial integrity of the country."