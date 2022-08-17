Six dead in Russian shelling of Ukraine district of Kharkiv

Russian shelling on Wednesday of a residential district in the Ukraine city of Kharkiv killed six people and injured 16, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

"Unfortunately, the number of dead and wounded in the shelling of Saltivka district has risen to six dead and 16 injured," Synehubov said on Telegram.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy deplored the attack on Telegram: "This is a devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification, showing the powerlessness of the aggressor. We cannot forgive. We will avenge it."