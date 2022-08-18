Yusuf Muhammad Elbaz, the imam of Israeli mixed city Lod, suspended his hunger strike on Thursday after being given assurances of his release by the Shin Bet, Palestinian media reported.

Elbaz began a hunger strike since an Israeli district court overruled the Rishon Lezion's Magistrate's Court ruling to release the Lod imam to house arrest.

He is currently hospitalized in Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba, after his condition deteriorated due to the strike.