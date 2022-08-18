The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Imam of Lod ends hunger strike after Shin Bet promises release - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 17:26

Updated: AUGUST 18, 2022 17:36

Yusuf Muhammad Elbaz, the imam of Israeli mixed city Lod, suspended his hunger strike on Thursday after being given assurances of his release by the Shin Bet, Palestinian media reported.

Elbaz began a hunger strike since an Israeli district court overruled the Rishon Lezion's Magistrate's Court ruling to release the Lod imam to house arrest.

He is currently hospitalized in Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba, after his condition deteriorated due to the strike.

Zelensky: UN must ensure security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 04:50 PM
China warns US against pursuing trade talks with Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 11:07 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Rancagua, Chile
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 05:29 AM
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 03:33 AM
Six dead in Russian shelling of Ukraine district of Kharkiv
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 11:24 PM
Iran says it arrested 'terrorist' who operated in multiple countries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 09:10 PM
Lapid speaks with Erdogan after normalization agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:48 PM
Israeli lightly injured by stone throwing near Mevo Dotan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:28 PM
Three pharmacy operators must pay $650.6 mil to Ohio counties
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 06:54 PM
Former US VP Pence said if asked, he would testify to Jan. 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 06:37 PM
Chinese military will send troops to Russia for joint exercise
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 01:26 PM
Iran calls on US to free jailed Iranians, ready for prisoner swap
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 12:32 PM
Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa will return next week
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 12:19 PM
22-year-old gunned down in Kafr Qara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:23 AM
Biden signs $430 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 11:52 PM
