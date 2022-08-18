Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed Iranian "nuclear and regional threats" with Jewish-American congressman Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) on Thursday.

It was a pleasure to host @RepTedDeutch for an important discussion about the ironclad bond between Israel and the U.S. and the opportunities and challenges we face together. On the agenda: the Iranian nuclear and regional threat. growing regional ties, and Palestinian affairs. pic.twitter.com/GXNL0RZqhE — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 18, 2022

The two also spoke on Israel's growing ties with neighboring Arab states and "Palestinian affairs" during an "important discussion about the ironclad bond between Israel and the US," according to Gantz.