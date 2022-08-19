Israeli modeling agent suspected of sex crimes arrested in Amsterdam

Modeling agent Shai Avital, who has been under investigation by Israel Police since July 2021 for sexual offenses, was arrested in Amsterdam on Friday for extradition to Israel.

The police said that Avital was arrested as part of a joint operation by the intelligence division of the Israel Police and the Dutch police, reported ynet.

