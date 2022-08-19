China's actions around Taiwan increase risk - US Air Force secretary

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behavior returns to the norms that were established before.

Kendall, speaking to reporters on a teleconference, said he was concerned by China's military modernization programs and behavior in the Indo-Pacific region.

