Israel to increase number of work, trade permits for Gazan Palestinians

Israel will increase the number of work and trade permits for Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip by 1,500 for a total of 15,500 permits, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided Friday morning.

The new decision will be implemented Sunday, August 21, but hinges on the continued stability in the Gaza area.

This is a developing story.