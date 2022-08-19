Haaretz radical left-wing journalist Gideon Levy is in advanced negotiations to join Balad's list for the upcoming election to the Knesset, N12 reported on Friday evening.

it has been reported in recent days that Balad, headed by MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, is considering an independent run this upcoming term due to dissatisfaction with MK Aymen Odeh's leadership of the Joint List, composed of Balad, Odeh's Hadash, and MK Ahmad Tibi's Ta'al.

