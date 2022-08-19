The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli left-wing journalist Gideon Levy could join Arab faction - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 21:03

Haaretz radical left-wing journalist Gideon Levy is in advanced negotiations to join Balad's list for the upcoming election to the Knesset, N12 reported on Friday evening.

it has been reported in recent days that Balad, headed by MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, is considering an independent run this upcoming term due to dissatisfaction with MK Aymen Odeh's leadership of the Joint List, composed of Balad, Odeh's Hadash, and MK Ahmad Tibi's Ta'al.



Hezbollah chief vows 'escalation' if Lebanon does not get maritime right
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 07:12 PM
Russia says Putin and Macron hold call, discuss Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:10 PM
Finland's Sanna Marin takes drug test after party video stir
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:09 PM
China's Xi plans visit to Central Asia to meet Putin next month
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:08 PM
Herzog speaks with Erdogan after full restoration of Israel-Turkey ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 01:35 PM
Israel to increase number of work, trade permits for Gazan Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 01:35 PM
China's actions around Taiwan increase risk - US Air Force secretary
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 10:31 AM
Russia shells Kharkiv to keep Ukraine's troops from front line - UK
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 09:42 AM
Child shot by stray bullet in northern Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 07:56 AM
Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 03:20 AM
Biden admin readies about $800 mln in additional security aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 01:22 AM
N.Korea leader's sister says North will never deal with S.Korea's offer
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 12:44 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky, irked by interpreter, translates own comments
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 12:38 AM
IDF to reinforce structure of Joseph's Tomb following violent clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2022 10:46 PM
Gantz, US congressman Deutch discuss US-Israel bond, Iran and Palestine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2022 10:01 PM
