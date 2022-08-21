Security forces arrest seven in West Bank overnight

Seven terrorism suspects were arrested Saturday night in the West Bank by IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet forces, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Security forces conducted operations in the village of A-Zabadda, the city of Hebron and the village of Beit Fajar in the Etzion regional division sector where, during the arrest of three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist, IDF uniforms were found in their possession.

No casualties to Israeli security forces were recorded.