BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador - EMSC

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 14:24

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Ecuador on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and struck about 86 km north of Manta, EMSC said.

IDF to file indictment against Islamic jihad leader for incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 03:36 PM
Indiana governor visits Taiwan capital, Taipei
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 02:27 PM
Taiwan: 5 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 01:30 PM
Mahmoud Abbas to leave for official Turkey visit on Erdogan's invitation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 01:10 PM
Security forces arrest seven in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 08:21 AM
French President Macron to travel to Algeria on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/20/2022 05:36 PM
Turkey: 16 killed, 22 injured in major traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2022 03:16 PM
Qatar's $10m. payment to Palestinians in Gaza to arrive on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2022 01:06 PM
80% chance of cyclone along coast of Mexico on Saturday
By REUTERS
08/20/2022 03:15 AM
Israeli left-wing journalist Gideon Levy could join Arab faction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 09:03 PM
Russia says Putin and Macron hold call, discuss Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:10 PM
Finland's Sanna Marin takes drug test after party video stir
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:09 PM
China's Xi plans visit to Central Asia to meet Putin next month
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:08 PM
Herzog speaks with Erdogan after full restoration of Israel-Turkey ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 01:35 PM
Israel to increase number of work, trade permits for Gazan Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 01:35 PM
