The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Landslide hits Shi'ite shrine in Iraq, killing at least four

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 23:13

At least four people were killed after a landslide demolished a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the central Iraqi province of Kerbala, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Rescue workers pulled out six survivors from the rubble after the landslide, which occurred on Saturday, the statement said. The search and rescue operation was continuing in case more people remained buried under the rubble, it said.

The Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine is located in the western desert, about 28 km (17 miles) from the center of the holy city of Kerbala.

Initial information suggests that humidity had triggered the landslide, which hit the ceiling of the shrine and caused it to collapse, the civil defense service said in a statement.

Knesset chairman visit Lebanon border for security briefing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 08:59 PM
Shin Bet head travels to Egypt for meetings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 06:33 PM
Man severely injured in shooting near Shefayim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 05:11 PM
IDF to file indictment against Islamic jihad leader for incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 03:36 PM
Indiana governor visits Taiwan capital, Taipei
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 02:27 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador - EMSC
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 02:24 PM
Taiwan: 5 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 01:30 PM
Security forces arrest seven in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2022 08:21 AM
French President Macron to travel to Algeria on Thursday
By REUTERS
08/20/2022 05:36 PM
Turkey: 16 killed, 22 injured in major traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2022 03:16 PM
Qatar's $10m. payment to Palestinians in Gaza to arrive on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2022 01:06 PM
80% chance of cyclone along coast of Mexico on Saturday
By REUTERS
08/20/2022 03:15 AM
Israeli left-wing journalist Gideon Levy could join Arab faction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2022 09:03 PM
Russia says Putin and Macron hold call, discuss Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:10 PM
Finland's Sanna Marin takes drug test after party video stir
By REUTERS
08/19/2022 05:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by