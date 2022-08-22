Palestinians to fly to Cyprus from Israel for the first time

For the first time, Palestinians will fly direct to Cyprus from Israel on Monday instead of flying through Jordan, according to Kan.

The 24 Palestinian passengers from Bethlehem and Hebron will take organized buses to Ramon Airport where they will join other passengers on an Arkia flight to Cyprus.

