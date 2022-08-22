Gantz to Lapid: Convene cabinet to solve teachers' strike crisis

Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent a letter to Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday evening, demanding that the cabinet is convened to discuss the stalled negotiations between Israel's Teachers Union and the Finance Ministry.

As the negotiations over higher salaries for Israeli teachers remain in a tight deadlock, Teachers Union head Yaffa Ben-David has threatened multiple times over the summer that teachers across Israel will go on strike, leaving the new school year that is set to open on September 1 in a perilous position.

In his letter to the prime minister, Gantz wrote that "the education of our children is as important as the security of our citizens."

Lapid is yet to reply to Gantz's request.