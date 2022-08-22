The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Gantz to Lapid: Convene cabinet to solve teachers' strike crisis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 19:51

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2022 19:52

Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent a letter to Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday evening, demanding that the cabinet is convened to discuss the stalled negotiations between Israel's Teachers Union and the Finance Ministry.

As the negotiations over higher salaries for Israeli teachers remain in a tight deadlock, Teachers Union head Yaffa Ben-David has threatened multiple times over the summer that teachers across Israel will go on strike, leaving the new school year that is set to open on September 1 in a perilous position.

In his letter to the prime minister, Gantz wrote that "the education of our children is as important as the security of our citizens."

Lapid is yet to reply to Gantz's request. 



Tags Yair Lapid Headline
Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 07:40 PM
Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser in December - NAID
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 06:31 PM
Explosive device disarmed in central Stockholm - Swedish police
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 05:16 PM
Iran nuclear deal talks the focus in Lapid, Macron phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 04:34 PM
Bank of Israel raises interest rate by 0.75% to 2%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 04:12 PM
Israel Elections: Shirely Pinto leaves Zionist Spirit for National Unity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 03:50 PM
Border Police arrests 26 Palestinians in Israel without permits
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 02:23 PM
Taiwan: 4 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 01:26 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes south of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 11:51 AM
Iran: Cooperation with Riyadh can help restore regional peace
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 10:21 AM
Iran: Prisoner swap with US not linked to nuclear deal talks
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 10:13 AM
Iran: The US is 'procrastinating' in nuclear deal revival talks
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 09:49 AM
Palestinians to fly to Cyprus from Israel for the first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 09:45 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest eight in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2022 08:59 AM
Landslide hits Shi'ite shrine in Iraq, killing at least four
By REUTERS
08/21/2022 11:13 PM
