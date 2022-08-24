The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Head of Russian-controlled Ukrainian town killed in car bomb

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 11:30

The Russian-installed head of the Ukrainian town of Mykhailivka in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region was killed in a car bomb on Tuesday, an official in the region's Russian-backed administration said.

Writing on Telegram, Zaporizhzhia region administration member Vladimir Rogov said that Mykhailivka head Ivan Sushko had been critically injured when a bomb placed under his car exploded, and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Mykhailivka has a population of 11,000.

It is the latest in a series of assassinations of Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine. In neighboring Kherson region, the deputy head of the town of Novaya Kakhovka was shot dead in his home on August 6.

Another daycare teacher arrested on suspicion of abusing toddlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 12:30 PM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 14 on suspicion of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 08:38 AM
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 05:43 AM
Ex-Republican Crist wins Democratic nod to oppose DeSantis for FL gov
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 04:03 AM
Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:58 AM
Taliban impose 'harsh' limits on Afghans' religious freedom -US panel
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:34 AM
Mexico, Cuba report rare deaths of two patients with monkeypox
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:12 AM
Israeli infiltrates into Jordan, returned by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 10:23 PM
IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 08:37 PM
Defense Minister Gantz to visit US, Japan on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 06:44 PM
Decision to forgive student loan debt could come as soon as this week
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:53 PM
Justice Department opens investigation into violent arrest in Arkansas
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:15 PM
India fires officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 04:21 PM
Canada sanctions Russian officials, defense entity over Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 04:09 PM
1 killed, 7 wounded in explosion in southern Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 04:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by