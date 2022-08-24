The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Texas judge blocks Biden administration emergency abortion guidance

The judge declined to bar the guidance from being enforced nationwide and instead only blocked the HHS from enforcing it in Texas and against two anti-abortion groups of doctors.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 19:35

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2022 20:01
US President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

A federal judge in Texas late on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing new guidance in the Republican-led state requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women regardless of state bans on the procedure.

US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock agreed with Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the US Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) guidance was unauthorized and went beyond the text of a related federal law.

The judge declined to bar the guidance from being enforced nationwide and instead only blocked the HHS from enforcing it in Texas and against two anti-abortion groups of doctors.

Hendrix's decision came ahead of an expected Wednesday ruling by another judge on whether a near-total ban in Idaho challenged by the US Department of Justice conflicts with the same federal statute at issue in the Texas case. 

Paxton, a staunch conservative, hailed the ruling on Twitter, saying the Biden administration had been seeking to "transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."

Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER) Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)

Post-Roe v. Wade reality

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Hendrix's ruling a "blow to Texans," saying that women in the state could now be denied vital care for conditions like severe hemorrhaging or life-threatening hypertension.

"It's wrong, it's backwards, and women may die as a result," she said in a statement. "The fight is not over."

The guidance came after Biden, a Democrat, signed an executive order in July seeking to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies after the Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a nationwide right of women to obtain abortions.

Abortion services ceased in Texas after the state's highest court on July 2, at Paxton's urging, cleared the way for a nearly century-old abortion ban to take effect. 

In his ruling, Hendrix, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said the guidance went too far in extending the 1986 federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which seeks to ensure hospitals provide emergency medical care for the poor and uninsured.

"That Guidance goes well beyond EMTALA's text, which protects both mothers and unborn children, is silent as to abortion, and preempts state law only when the two directly conflict," he wrote.



Tags Joe Biden abortion texas usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by