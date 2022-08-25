Maccabi Haifa drawn with Juventus, Messi's PSG in Champions League group

Israeli league champions Maccabi Haifa were drawn with French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Italian giants Juventus and Portugal's SL Benfica in Thursday's UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

The group stage, which sees every team play home and away against the teams drawn against them, means Israeli fans will get to see some of soccer's global stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in action later this year when they travel to Haifa for the crucial Champions League tie.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Haifa will also have to contend with Juventus and Benfica, both two-time Champions League winners, in order to stand a chance to advance to the next round.