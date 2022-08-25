The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Zelensky: The world must act faster to get Russia out of nuclear plant

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 22:24

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 22:26

The International Atomic Energy Agency and other world bodies need to act much faster to force Russian troops to leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

"Every minute that Russian troops remain at the nuclear power station there is a risk of global radiation catastrophe," he said in a video



IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi's father, Shaul, dead at 89
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2022 08:44 PM
Maccabi Haifa to meet Messi's PSG, Juventus in Champions League group
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
08/25/2022 08:22 PM
Wildfire near Beit Shemesh contained by Israel's firefighters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2022 07:50 PM
US senator arrives in Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 07:10 PM
Yair Lapid briefed by Mossad chief on Iran nuclear deal intel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2022 04:53 PM
Taliban yet to find body of al Qaeda leader killed in US airstrike
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 11:16 AM
Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon - report
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 09:27 AM
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16 million over crash site photos
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 04:08 AM
US service member lightly wounded in new Syria attack, military says
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 04:05 AM
Uvalde school board fires district chief of police in wake of shooting
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 03:20 AM
NY's highest court allows Harvey Weinstein to appeal rape conviction
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 02:46 AM
Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 12:57 AM
US State Dep.: Planned trials of Ukrainian POWs would be a 'mockery'
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 12:43 AM
Pope won't meet Russian Orthodox patriarch during Kazakh visit - RIA
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 08:31 PM
Biden announces $3 bln in military aid for Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 02:52 PM
