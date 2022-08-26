MK Abir Kara resigns from Zionist Spirit over differences in policy

MK Abir Kara announced that he would be leaving the Zionist Spirit party, was formerly known as Yamina, in a Facebook post on Friday.

"In a meeting that I had with [Zionist Spirit leader Ayelet] Shaked, I found out that in the new structure of the party, there was no room for the values and the economic policies that I believe in," he wrote.

"Kara worked for the independent business owners and to remove regulation in the last year and made important accomplishments," said Shaked. "The Zionist Spirit will continue to fly the flag for the free market and fight the obstacles and the high cost of living. I wish Kara luck in everything he does."