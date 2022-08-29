Shots fired near Yitzhar - report

Gunshots were heard near the settlement of Yitzhar on Monday night, according to Walla reporter Amir Bohbot.

Flares were launched in the area as IDF soldiers conducted searches for the source of the gunfire.

