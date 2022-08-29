The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Shots fired near Yitzhar - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 22:47

Gunshots were heard near the settlement of Yitzhar on Monday night, according to Walla reporter Amir Bohbot.

Flares were launched in the area as IDF soldiers conducted searches for the source of the gunfire.

