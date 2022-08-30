Violent fight erupts at Itai Levy concert in Caesarea

A violent fight broke out in the crowd during the performance of Israeli singer Itai Levy in Caesarea leading to tear gas being used.

It was reported to multiple Israeli outlets that in his last song a few people went on stage and hugged Levy. The security dragged them off the stage.

As Levy was leaving the stage, a brawl broke out in the crowd and the security had to use tear gas.