Lula advantage over Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil's election - poll

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 17:37

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for Brazil's October election has narrowed slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said on Tuesday.

Lula has 42.3% of voter support against 34.1% for Bolsonaro in first-round voting, compared to the previous CNT/MDA survey in May when Lula had 40.6% to Bolsonaro's 32%.

Lula would win an expected second-round run-off against Bolsonaro by 50.1% of votes versus 38.8%, a narrower 11.3% advantage than his 14-point lead in May, the poll showed.

Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline to shut down for three days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2022 05:21 PM
Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 04:55 PM
Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 03:28 PM
Taiwan: China still carrying out military activities around island
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 01:35 PM
Monkeypox outbreak can be eliminated in Europe - WHO officials
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 01:03 PM
Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting minors is Haim Cornstein
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2022 11:38 AM
At least four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Kharkiv
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 10:54 AM
Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 02:26 AM
Violent fight erupts at Itai Levy concert in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2022 01:19 AM
Ukraine troops break through Russian defenses in several sectors
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 12:12 AM
Kiryat Arba residents asked to shelter in place due to Palestinian car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 10:52 PM
Shots fired near Yitzhar - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 10:47 PM
Former teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 02:20 PM
Security forces thwart attempt to smuggle 26 pistols in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2022 11:39 AM
Israel elections: Extremist right-wing Noam party to run independently
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2022 07:29 PM
