IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant designed to take a day

A planned visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is designed to take one day, the head of the Russian-installed local administration told Interfax on Tuesday.

Yevgeny Balitsky, who on Monday said he did not expect much from the IAEA visit, told the agency the inspectors "must see the work of the station in one day."

