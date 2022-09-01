The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan says China has been simulating attacks on US Navy ships

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 11:14

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 11:34

China has been simulating attacks on US Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defense ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared following a visit to Taipei last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which infuriated Beijing, which viewed it as an interference in its affairs.

China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own despite the strong objections of the Taipei government, carried out war games after Pelosi's trip and is continuing its military activities near the island.

Taiwan's defense ministry, in a report to parliament that was reviewed by Reuters, said China was continuing to strengthen its combat preparedness for an attack on the island. It was focusing on the first island chain, which runs from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo, enclosing China's coastal seas.

There was no immediate response from Beijing to the report.

China has been "using combat drills to carry out simulated attacks on US ships that enter into the first island chain," the report said.

Starting this year, the ministry said China has increased its military intimidation including drills that aim to undermine Taiwan's morale and "force negotiations with a war" and "force a unification with arms."

China could use special forces or agents to "decapitate" Taiwan's command systems and damage infrastructure in an attack, and is capable of launching electronic attacks to disrupt communications and command systems, said the report which was dated Thursday.

China could also blockade Taiwan and cut off its energy supplies and economy, it added.

Clashes in Iraq's Basra among Shi'ite rivals cause casualties
By REUTERS
09/01/2022 11:17 AM
Two Palestinians killed by IDF bullets overnight - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/01/2022 06:33 AM
Don't expect quick Ukrainian military successes, says top aide
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 11:26 PM
Lebanon parliament speaker urges Iraq's Sadr to retract resignation
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 06:44 PM
Lapid speaks with Biden about Iran nuclear deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2022 06:27 PM
IAEA mission to nuclear plant arrives in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2022 03:25 PM
Fighting spreads along borders of Ethiopia's Tigray region
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 12:22 PM
Bus shooting terrorism suspects arrested by Israeli forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2022 09:18 AM
US Justice Dept responds to Trump FBI search lawsuit
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 06:28 AM
Indianapolis police arrest suspect in shooting death of Dutch soldier
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 04:35 AM
Biden condemns 'attacks on FBI' after search of Trump's Florida home
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 11:27 PM
Iraqi PM threatens to quit if complications persist
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 10:50 PM
IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant designed to take a day
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 10:42 PM
Gas prices to fall to NIS 6.37 per liter on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2022 09:36 PM
US expects Russia to soon prepare sham referenda in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/30/2022 09:33 PM
