Four arrested in protest after Duma terrorist's appeal rejected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 22:04

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 22:06

Four right-wing protesters were arrested during demonstrations in Jerusalem on Thursday, after an appeal by Amiram Ben-Uliel, the terrorist who committed the deadly Duma arson attack, was rejected by the High Court of Justice earlier in the day.

In 2015, 18-month-old Ali Dawabshe and his parents, Sa’ad and Riham, were killed after far-right Jewish terrorists torched their home.

