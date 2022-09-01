Four arrested in protest after Duma terrorist's appeal rejected

Four right-wing protesters were arrested during demonstrations in Jerusalem on Thursday, after an appeal by Amiram Ben-Uliel, the terrorist who committed the deadly Duma arson attack, was rejected by the High Court of Justice earlier in the day.

גשר המיתרים עןד שני עצורים. סך הכל ארבעה עצורים pic.twitter.com/iGEQvS1Yb4 — Haim Goldich | חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) September 1, 2022

In 2015, 18-month-old Ali Dawabshe and his parents, Sa’ad and Riham, were killed after far-right Jewish terrorists torched their home.