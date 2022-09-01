One killed, two injured in North Carolina school stabbing

One student was killed and two people were injured in an apparent stabbing attack at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to ABC News.

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero, two students were taken to the hospital with injuries, one died later on. There is an ongoing investigation on what seemed to be a stabbing attack.

A teacher from the high school was also injured but not stabbed and got medical treatment from paramedics.

The chief told ABC News that a school officer responded within 20 seconds of being told about the incident at around seven in the morning. A student was taken into custody.

The school was put on lockdown until 8:45 a.m. and then they dismissed the students to their parents.

The attack happened only a few days into the school year.