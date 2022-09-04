The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Three people injured in car accident near Ariel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 06:07

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 06:40

One person was critically injured and two people were seriously injured early this morning in a car accident between a truck and a private vehicle near Ariel.

MDA arrived at the scene and provided medical treatment to a 19-year-old man in critical condition and two young men, aged 19 and 20, in serious condition.

They were taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for further treatment.

"This was a shocking accident," MDA paramedic Tomer Fine said. "We saw a squashed private vehicle that the three young men were in, one of them was trapped in the vehicle. They were unconscious and suffered multi-system trauma and with the help of an IDF medical force, we gave the wounded life-saving medical treatment. One of the injured lost his pulse and he wasn't breathing. He was evacuated while being resuscitated. Two of the injured were evacuated in serious condition. The truck driver was treated on the spot and did not need to be evacuated."

Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the accident.

