Suspect arrested for imprisoning and assaulting his daughter

A resident of Shuafat refugee camp was arrested on suspicion of physically abusing his daughter, 23, over a long period of time, imprisoning her in the storage room of their home and, in addition, forcefully cut her hair.

Police began an investigation following a call received at the Jerusalem district police com center.

Officers quickly located the victim's home, rescued the victim from the residence and arrested her father. The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspect was taken in for questioning at the precinct and his detention was extended by the court until September 5.