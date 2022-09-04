The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Suspect arrested for imprisoning and assaulting his daughter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 13:34

A resident of Shuafat refugee camp was arrested on suspicion of physically abusing his daughter, 23, over a long period of time, imprisoning her in the storage room of their home and, in addition, forcefully cut her hair. 

Police began an investigation following a call received at the Jerusalem district police com center.

Officers quickly located the victim's home, rescued the victim from the residence and arrested her father. The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspect was taken in for questioning at the precinct and his detention was extended by the court until September 5.

Turkish court orders pro-Kurdish politician jailed on terrorism charge
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 12:18 PM
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 11:21 AM
Military exercises to take place on Lebanon border until Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 10:12 AM
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 09:25 AM
IDF arrest three in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 08:25 AM
Three people injured in car accident near Ariel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 06:07 AM
A woman was slightly injured after stones were thrown at her car
By Walla!
09/03/2022 11:18 PM
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Walmart
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 04:29 PM
MK Osama Saadi announced that he will not run in the upcoming elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2022 01:52 PM
Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 01:22 PM
US approves potential $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 12:33 AM
Pentagon aims to speed arms sales to allies to better compete with China
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 11:12 PM
Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 09:52 PM
Three men injured in likely criminal shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2022 09:49 PM
EU's Borrell has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 08:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by